Maha: AAP won 70 seats across 13 districts in Panchayat polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) have emerged victorious in 70 seats across 13 districts of Maharashtra in the recently-held Gram Panchayat polls, results of which were announced on Monday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party said at least 300 AAP workers had contested the polls that took place on January 15.

The AAP won seats in Gram Panchayats across 13districts including Latur, Nagpur, Solapur, Nashik, Gondia, Chandrapur, Palghar, Hingoli, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Yavatmal and Bhandara districts, the release stated.

''The AAP's surge was powered by its women workers, who make up 50 per cent of the winning seats,'' the statement said.

About 1.25 lakh candidates won in the polls held for12,711 Gram Panchayats on January 15.

These elections are not fought on party symbols, but panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.

