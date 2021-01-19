Left Menu
More than 8500 healthcare workers administered vaccine on day-3

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On the third day of thenationwide inoculation drive on Tuesday, as many as 8,548healthcare workers in Kerala have taken the Covishieldvaccine, taking the total vaccinated in the state to 24,558,state health minister K K Shailaja said.

The minister said no one has reported any sideeffects with regard to the vaccine.

Shailaja also told the media that the Union HealthMinistry has allotted 3,60,500 doses of vaccine as part of thesecond phase of the vaccination drive.

''A total of 7,94,000 doses have been allotted forKerala now.The newly allotted batch will reach on Wednesday,''she said in a release.

On Monday, 7,891 health workers received theCovishield vaccine on the second day of the inoculation drivein Kerala.

The vaccination drive was held in 11 centres inErnakulam and Kozhilkode district and nine centres each in theremaining districts.

On the first day of the rollout, 8,062 healthworkers had taken the jab and 57 on Sunday.

Till now, 4,59,853 healthcare workers and otherfrontline workers have registered for the vaccine.

This includes 1,75,673 healthcare staff from thegovernment sector and 1,99,937 from the private sector.

Along with that, 2,932 central health workers havealso registered for the vaccine in Kerala, the release said.

It also said 74,711 home ministry staff and 6,600municipality workers too have registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

