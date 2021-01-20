Left Menu
Motion Education Launches Exclusive Rapid JEE/NEET Courses for 2021

The hostel campus provided under this programme is fully secured, sanitized at regular intervals and motivates students for dedicated exam preparation.The classroom course will be synchronized with the changed paper pattern, and the classes would be held under safety guidelines at Motions Kota Centre.

• Motion also unveils residential coaching program DRONA for JEE/NEET aspirants Motion Education a premier coaching institute functioning under Nitin Vijay sir's vision, is launching exclusive rapid JEE/NEET courses from January 27, 2021. The classroom course is a blend of Motion's extensive academic team pool and success legacy of 13 years. Apart from this classroom course, which generally receives admission from Classes 12th students and 12th passouts, Motion has also flagged off its residential coaching program DRONA for the preparations from classes 9th-12th. The hostel campus provided under this programme is fully secured, sanitized at regular intervals and motivates students for dedicated exam preparation.

The classroom course will be synchronized with the changed paper pattern, and the classes would be held under safety guidelines at Motion's Kota Centre. There will not be more than 35-40% of the usual classroom strength in each class; teachers and students would be wearing masks throughout the classes. Students attending the classes will receive printed and digital study material, and home assignments after class, followed by a discussion with the teacher. Periodic tests will be conducted to check the students' exam readiness and preparation.

The campus offering residential coaching program DRONA has a capacity of 200 individual rooms with a self-study area, hygienic food, round the clock medical facilities, and support. Badminton Court, TT Table & Volleyball Court are provided within the premises for students' recreation. A well-trained staff is present at the residential campus to have thermal scanning & regular sanitization of the visitors and inmates.

"Motion has always been known for having a sound understanding of the students' aspirations and concerns while preparing for competitive exams like JEE & NEET. Over the last 13 years, around 10,000 students have secured admission in IITs, NIITs and India's prestigious medical colleges. We are planning to bring the best of our practices, with concise and appropriate study material to prepare students smartly for their upcoming examinations," says Nitin Vijay, Director, Motion Education.

