Women voters outnumber men in Union Territory

Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam together have a voter strength of 10,03,681.

This number was arrived at during the end of the special summary revision of electoral rolls spread over the 30Assembly constituencies.

The Department of Election conducted the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls as per the directive of the Election Commission.

The revision of the electoral rolls began on November 16to December 15 last year with reference to January 1 this year to enable all the eligible voters to get enrolled in the voter's list.

Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh said in a press release on Wednesday that there was a 2.97 percent increase in voters' strength.

Of the 10,03,681 voters, the number of women were 5,30,828as against 4,72,736 men.

There were 117 voters coming under the category of the third gender.

The voter's strength has increased from 9,74,754 to the present 10,03,681.

Region-wise break-up: Puducherry has 7,73,378 voters whileKaraikal has 1,61,464 followed by Yanam 37,747 and Mahe31,092.

District Collector Purva Garg, also the District ElectionOfficer, released copies of the final publication of photo electoral rolls at a meeting with the leaders of various political parties today.

