Delhi Minister Imran Hussain distributes dry ration kits as part of mid-day meal programme

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain distributes dry ration kits as part of mid-day meal programmePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday distributed dry ration kits as part of the mid-day meal programme in city government-run schools.
The scheme, under which students are served cooked meals during school hours, was disrupted due to the closure of educational institutions because of COVID-19.
Last month, the Delhi government had started distributing dry ration as part of mid-day meals in schools. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had kicked off the initiative and distributed dry ration kits at a school in East Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Food and Civil
- Delhi
- Imran Hussain
- Arvind Kejriwal
- East Delhi
ALSO READ
5 held by Delhi Police for circulating child porn on social media platforms
Delhi gets rains for 3rd day on the trot
Delhi on course to becoming world-class capital city: Union Minister Puri on Central Vista Project.
Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category on Tuesday
Man dies, another injured in Delhi road mishap