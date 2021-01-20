Left Menu
Delhi Minister Imran Hussain distributes dry ration kits as part of mid-day meal programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday distributed dry ration kits as part of the mid-day meal programme in city government-run schools.

The scheme, under which students are served cooked meals during school hours, was disrupted due to the closure of educational institutions because of COVID-19.

Last month, the Delhi government had started distributing dry ration as part of mid-day meals in schools. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had kicked off the initiative and distributed dry ration kits at a school in East Delhi.

