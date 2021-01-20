IIM Ahmedabad student ends life; no suicide note found

A second year female studentof the IIM-Ahmedabad's flagship post-graduate programmeallegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in the campusof the premier business school, said police on Wednesday.

The student, Drishti Rajkanani, a 25-year-old Biharnative, was in the second year of the Post-Graduate Program inManagement (PGPM) of the Indian Institute of ManagementAhmedabad (IIMA), said inspector of the Satellite policestation JB Agravat.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of herhostel room in the IIMA campus, he said.

The cause of the suicide was not yet known.

''She was originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and wasthe only student in her hostel room. Her body was foundhanging from the ceiling of her room today evening.

''Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,''said Agravat.

The reason behind her extreme step was yet to beascertained as no suicide note was found in the room duringpreliminary probe, the inspector said.

PGPM is the flagship programme of the country's topmanagement institute.

