Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Ahmedabad student ends life; no suicide note found

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:34 IST
IIM Ahmedabad student ends life; no suicide note found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A second year female studentof the IIM-Ahmedabad's flagship post-graduate programmeallegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in the campusof the premier business school, said police on Wednesday.

The student, Drishti Rajkanani, a 25-year-old Biharnative, was in the second year of the Post-Graduate Program inManagement (PGPM) of the Indian Institute of ManagementAhmedabad (IIMA), said inspector of the Satellite policestation JB Agravat.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of herhostel room in the IIMA campus, he said.

The cause of the suicide was not yet known.

''She was originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and wasthe only student in her hostel room. Her body was foundhanging from the ceiling of her room today evening.

''Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,''said Agravat.

The reason behind her extreme step was yet to beascertained as no suicide note was found in the room duringpreliminary probe, the inspector said.

PGPM is the flagship programme of the country's topmanagement institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ready to serve the US and American people: Vice President Kamala Harris after swearing in

Immediately after being sworn in, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, said that she is ready to serve the United States and the American people. Ready to serve, Harris wrote on Twitter from her official account VP.Harris made hist...

New COVID-19 variant defeats plasma treatment, may reduce vaccine efficacy

The new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa can evade the antibodies that attack it in treatments using blood plasma from previously recovered patients, and may reduce the efficacy of the current line of vaccines, scientists said on...

UN calls for resumption of Mediterranean rescues, after 43 die in Libya shipwreck

In a joint statement released on Wednesday by the International Organisation for Migration IOM and the UN High Commission for Refugees UNHCR, the two agencies expressed their sadness at the tragic event, the first of 2021 in the Central M...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021