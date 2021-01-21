Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:05 IST
Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a recent Trump administration report that aimed to promote “patriotic education” in schools but that historians mocked and rejected as political propaganda.

In an executive order signed in his first day in office, Biden disband Donald Trump's presidential 1776 Commission and withdrew a report it released Monday. Trump established the group in September to rally support from white voters and as a response to The New York Times' “1619 Project,” which highlights the lasting consequences of slavery in America.

In its report, which Trump hoped would be used in classrooms across the nation, the commission glorifies the country's founders, plays down America's role in slavery, condemns the rise of progressive politics and argues that the civil rights movement ran afoul of the “lofty ideals” espoused by the Founding Fathers.

The panel, which included no professional historians of the United States, complained of “false and fashionable ideologies” that depict the country's story as one of “oppression and victimhood.” Instead, it called for renewed efforts to foster “a brave and honest love for our country.” Historians widely panned the report, saying it offers a false and outdated version of American history that ignores decades of research.

“It's an insult to the whole enterprise of education. Education is supposed to help young people learn to think critically,” said David Blight, a Civil War historian at Yale University. “That report is a piece of right-wing propaganda.” Trump officials heralded the report as “a definitive chronicle of the American founding,” but scholars say it disregards the most basic rules of scholarship. It offers no citations, for example, or a list of its source materials.

It also includes several passages copied directly from other writings by members of the panel, as one professor found after running the report through software that's used to detect plagiarism.

Matthew Spalding, the panel's executive director and a vice president at the conservative Hillsdale College, denied any wrongdoing, saying the panel's members “contributed our own work and writing, under our own names, to the 1776 Report, which was an advisory report to the president.” Spalding and other commission leaders did not immediately respond to other criticism levelled against the report.

In his order dissolving the panel, Biden said it “sought to erase America's history of racial injustice.” The American Historical Association condemned the document, saying it glorifies the founders while ignoring the histories and contributions of enslaved people, Indigenous communities and women. In a statement also signed by 13 other academic groups, the organisation says the report seeks “government indoctrination of American students.” The sharpest criticism of the report was directed at its presentation of slavery and race. The report attempts to undermine allegations of hypocrisy against Founding Fathers who owned slaves even as they espoused equality. It also attempts to soften America's role in slavery and explain it as a product of the times.

“Many Americans labour under the illusion that slavery was somehow a uniquely American evil,” the panel wrote in the 20-page report. “The unfortunate fact is that the institution of slavery has been more the rule than the exception throughout human history.” Blight, at Yale, compared it to “a sixth or seventh grade kind of approach to history — to make the children feel good.” He added: “But it's worse than that, because it comes out of an agenda of political propaganda.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surg...

Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country. Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance...

Lawmaker wife of former Japanese justice minister found guilty of vote-buying

A Japanese court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying. Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021