Arunachal Pradesh to install VSAT in select govt schools

The Arunachal Pradeshgovernment has decided to install Very Small ApertureTerminals (VSAT) in select government schools for facilitatingonline education.

As a pilot project, more than 50 VSATs with a capacityof connecting over 100 government schools will be installed,an official said.

State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a videoconference with deputy commissioners and deputy directors ofschool education on Thursday and asked them to create adedicated classroom in the schools using availableinventories.

The top official directed the deputy commissioners andDDSEs to extend logistical support for commissioning of theVSATs on or before February 18.

''The VSAT technology will enable a two-way virtualcommunication between educators and learners. It will enhancethe quality of education and help students especially in areaswhere they are facing shortage of subject teachers,'' the chiefsecretary said.

VSATs are small, software-driven earth stations usedfor reliable transmission of data, video, or voice viasatellite.

To impart learning through VSAT, one has to set up theVSAT system which includes learning centres, Hub EarthStation, a studio for teachers to deliver classes from,servers for data and dish antenna above classrooms forreception.

The chief secretary said, as of now 300 governmentprimary schools have been identified as activity and learningcentres for children between 3 and 6 years as per the NewEducation Policy 2020.

