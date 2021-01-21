Left Menu
NSDC partners with California State University to impart digital skills training in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:47 IST
National Skill Development Corporation on Thursday said it has joined hands with California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) to address the growing need for a digitally skilled workforce in India.

Through this initiative, led by NSDC's digital skilling unit- eSkillIndia, CSULB will be cataloguing more than 200 free courses for the skill seekers.

The partnership will also witness the integration of CSULB's platform - Skills Commons and MERLOT with eSkillindia.org to drive e-learning among the youth in the country, NSDC said.

''eSkillIndia and California State University Long Beach will initially add courses from sectors such as healthcare, management, information technology, finance, employability skills etc. There will be a special focus on courses for upskilling of trainers,'' it added.

The courses will range from 2 hours to 30 hours, providing the total digital content of 900 hours.

''Online learning is paving the way for digital transformation. NSDC is facilitating the acquisition of online skills, which can help realise the immense potential of youth to leverage existing as well as emerging opportunities,'' NSDC MD and CEO Manish Kumar said.

By providing free and easy access to industry-centred training materials, NSDC and California State University Long Beach can deliver online learning to all and improve the well-being of all, said Gerard L Hanley, Executive Director, California State University (SkillsCommons and MERLOT).

California State University Long Beach is ranked in the top 1 per cent of all public universities in the US, with 55 per cent of the almost 40,000 CSULB students being first-generation college students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

