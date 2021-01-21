Maha: IT engineer wins Gram Panchayat polls in Latur

At a time when most youngsters optfor cushy, high-paying corporate jobs, a 22-year-old ITengineer chose to contest the Gram Panchayat elections and wonin Maharashtra's Latur district.

Sandhya Gautam Sonkamble won the recently-held GramPanchayat polls in Kabansangvi village of Latur's Chakurtehsil, becoming the youngest member of the local body in theregion.

''I realised that problems in the village are the sameas they were earlier. People were looking for a candidate whowas aware local issues, which is why I decided to contest theelection,'' said Sonkamble, who studied in the village tillClass 12 and earned her engineering degree from a college inKolhapur.

When the election was declared for nine seats of theGram Panchayat, the panel chief was looking for a candidatefor the Scheduled Caste woman category in one of the wards.

Sonkamble campaigned door to door and convinced votersabout what can be achieved for the village.

''Politics requires money and educated people don't getinto politics,'' she said, adding that few women like NCPleader Supriya Sule and Union Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman have managed to make a mark in the field.

''There are a lot expectations from me now. However,the trust of the people who have elected me will give me thestrength to shoulder this responsibility,'' the young leadersaid.

