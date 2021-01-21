Need to make efforts in galvanising community for standing by girls during menstruation: Govt

There is a need to make consistent efforts in galvanising community for standing by girls during their menstruation period and other issues relating to puberty, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Thursday.

Ram Mohan Mishra, the Secretary at the Ministry of Women and Child Development, made the comments at a webinar on menstrual hygiene organised by the ministry here.

Referring to subtle socio-cultural aspects concerning menstruation, the secretary said that a robust mechanism of inter-state convergence needs to be put in place for educating people, creating awareness and bursting the myths associated with it.

Mishra said that there is need to make consistent efforts in galvanising the community for standing by girls during their menstruation period and other issues relating to puberty.

He stated that the role of educational and panchayat institutions, health workers, mothers, relatives and peer groups is very important in sensitising everybody on this physiological process which is natural.

He called upon all the stakeholders to contribute in this journey to empower girls with education, knowledge and emotional support.

