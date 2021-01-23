Jharkhand govt transfers principal secy health

The Jharkhand government hastransferred principal secretary of Health department NitinMadan Kulkarni and appointed K K Soan in his place, anofficial notification said.

Kulkarni will be the new Divisional Commissioner ofChota Nagpur Division while Soan, who was secretary Revenue,Registration and Land Reforms department will be the newhealth secretary, the nofication issued on Friday night said.

L Kiangte, Director General of Shri Krishna PublicService Institute, has been given additional charge ofRevenue, Registration and Land Reforms Department asAdditional Chief Secretary, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)