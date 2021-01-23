Be inspired by Netaji, build 'New India': Naidu to youth

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naiduon Saturday urged the youth to derive inspiration from thelife of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and lead from the front inbuilding a 'New India' - a happy and prosperous nation whereevery citizen gets equal opportunities and where there is nodiscrimination.

Noting that about 65 per cent of the population is belowthe age of 35, he said it is time for the youth to be in theforefront in eradicating poverty, illiteracy, social andgender discrimination, casteism and communalism.

Naidu was addressing the officer-trainees attending theFoundation Course at MCR HRD Institute here on the occasionof 125th birth anniversary of Bose which is being celebratedas 'Parakram Diwas.' Terming 'Parakram' or courage as the most defining featureof Netajis persona, the Vice-President lauded thegovernments decision to celebrate Netaji's birthday as'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country.

Referring to the role played by Subhas Chandra Bose andseveral freedom fighters, social reformers, including unsungheroes from different regions, he said many people were notaware of their greatness as the contributions made by themwere not properly projected in history books.

We have to celebrate the lives of many of our greatleaders. We have to come out of the colonial mindset, hesaid.

It is said that the increasing loyalty of the Indian ArmedForces towards their motherland hastened the process of theBritish departure from India,'' he said.

Observing that different leaders approached the freedommovement in different ways, the Vice-President said theultimate goal of all them was to achieve Indias freedom fromcolonial rule.

He said what is important is to remember Netajis visionand legacy for building a strong India.

Highlighting that Netaji wanted abolition of the castesystem in the country, Naidu said that as far back as in the1940s, soldiers of all castes, creeds and religions livedtogether, ate together in common kitchens and fought asIndians first and last.

Netaji always used to stress that the progress of Indiawould be possible only with the uplift of the down-troddenand the marginalised sections, he said.

Saying that Netajis democratic ideals were based on theprinciples of sacrifice and renunciation, the Vice-Presidentsaid Bose wanted the citizens to imbibe the values ofdiscipline, responsibility, service and patriotism fordemocracy to thrive in free India.

The true spirit of nationalism is about working for thewelfare of all the citizens in the country, he said.

Naidu also said Bose always took pride in Indiascivilisational values and rich cultural heritage, which hefelt formed the bedrock of national pride and collectiveself-confidence.

Bose not only wanted emancipation from political bondagebut also believed in equal distribution of wealth, abolitionof caste barriers and social inequalities, he said.

Progressiveness of Netajis ideas can be gauged from hisdecision to form a womens corps in INA named Rani of JhansiRegiment, he said and appreciated the governments decisionto provide Permanent Commission for the women in the ArmedForces.

