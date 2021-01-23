Bhandara fire: Guilty to be booked if negligence found, says minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said the forensic report into the January9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 infants were killed, isexpected soon and if anybody is found guilty of negligence inthe incident, a case would be filed against them.

Ten newborn babies, admitted in the Special NewbornCare Unit of the Bhandara district hospital had died whileseven others were rescued.

Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh said,''The forensic laboratary report in the Bhandara hospital firewill come today. If the report finding says that the incidentwas caused due to negligence, then a case will be filed byBhandara police.'' Replying to a query on the charges of rape against NCPleader Dhananjay Munde, the minister said, ''The complainantwoman has filed an affidavit and withdrawn her complaint. Sheclaimed that there was political pressure to file the falsecomplaint. Hence, this issue is over now...the allegationswere politically motivated.'' The woman had approached the police with the complaintagainst the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11,accusing him of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriagein 2006. However, she has withdrawn the complaint.

On the recruitment in the state police department,Deshmukh said that 5,300 of the 12,500 posts will be filled inthe firstphase.

''The recruitment got delayed due to the stay toMaratha reservation. We held discussions with Maratha leaderson the issue and told them how important the recruitmentprocess is and sought their support. They are cooperating,'' hesaid.

