Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhandara fire: Guilty to be booked if negligence found, says minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said the forensic report into the January9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 infants were killed, isexpected soon and if anybody is found guilty of negligence inthe incident, a case would be filed against them.Ten newborn babies, admitted in the Special NewbornCare Unit of the Bhandara district hospital had died whileseven others were rescued.Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh said,The forensic laboratary report in the Bhandara hospital firewill come today.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:10 IST
Bhandara fire: Guilty to be booked if negligence found, says minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said the forensic report into the January9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 infants were killed, isexpected soon and if anybody is found guilty of negligence inthe incident, a case would be filed against them.

Ten newborn babies, admitted in the Special NewbornCare Unit of the Bhandara district hospital had died whileseven others were rescued.

Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh said,''The forensic laboratary report in the Bhandara hospital firewill come today. If the report finding says that the incidentwas caused due to negligence, then a case will be filed byBhandara police.'' Replying to a query on the charges of rape against NCPleader Dhananjay Munde, the minister said, ''The complainantwoman has filed an affidavit and withdrawn her complaint. Sheclaimed that there was political pressure to file the falsecomplaint. Hence, this issue is over now...the allegationswere politically motivated.'' The woman had approached the police with the complaintagainst the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11,accusing him of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriagein 2006. However, she has withdrawn the complaint.

On the recruitment in the state police department,Deshmukh said that 5,300 of the 12,500 posts will be filled inthe firstphase.

''The recruitment got delayed due to the stay toMaratha reservation. We held discussions with Maratha leaderson the issue and told them how important the recruitmentprocess is and sought their support. They are cooperating,'' hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Police round up more than 350 at Russia protests backing jailed Kremlin foe Navalny

Police detained more than 350 people across Russia on Saturday and broke up rallies around the country as protesters defied bitter cold and a ban by authorities to demand the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Navalny had calle...

Ozil wasn't given 'fair opportunity' in final year at Arsenal, feels Wilshere

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere said that Mesut Ozil was not given a fair opportunity in his final year at Arsenal. According to the Goal.com report, Arsenal have agreed to terminate Ozils contract six months early so that he can seal ...

Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally

Russian police detained Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a rally in central Moscow on Saturday organised to call for the opposition politicians release, a Reuters witness said.Police have said the natio...

WHO chief lauds India, PM Modi for support to global COVID-19 response

World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued support to the global COVID-19 response against the pandemic. Thank you, India and Prime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021