Dr Riji John appointed VC of Kerala Fisheries varsity

KeralaGovernor ArifMohammed Khan has appointed Dr. K Riji John as Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

Riji John was earlier the Dean, Fisheries and OceanStudies.

Khan, who is also the Chancellor, issued an order in this regard.

The appointment is for a period of five years from the date on which Riji John assumes office or till he attains the age of 65 years, a Raj Bhavan release said.

