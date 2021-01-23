Competitive exams put off due to question paper leak; 6 held

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI): Citing a question paper leak,the Karnataka Public Service Commission on Saturday postponedthe examination to fill the post of the first divisionassistant (FDA) in various departments.

The competitive exams were originally scheduled forJanuary 24.

Meanwhile, six accused were arrested in connection withthe leakage, a police official said.

A sum of Rs 24 lakh and question papers were seized fromthem, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru,Sandeep Patil said in a tweet.

The dates for the test would be rescheduled andannounced in due course, a press release said.

