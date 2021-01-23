Left Menu
Development News Edition

Competitive exams put off due to question paper leak; 6 held

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:01 IST
Competitive exams put off due to question paper leak; 6 held

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI): Citing a question paper leak,the Karnataka Public Service Commission on Saturday postponedthe examination to fill the post of the first divisionassistant (FDA) in various departments.

The competitive exams were originally scheduled forJanuary 24.

Meanwhile, six accused were arrested in connection withthe leakage, a police official said.

A sum of Rs 24 lakh and question papers were seized fromthem, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru,Sandeep Patil said in a tweet.

The dates for the test would be rescheduled andannounced in due course, a press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Doing politics over COVID-19 vaccine is insulting capability of our scientists: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there should be no politics over the vaccine against COVID-19 and those doing so are insulting the capability of countrys scientists. To those who are doing politics over the coronavirus vaccin...

Myanmar reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Yangon Myanmar, January 23 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 507 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday. Including the recently confirmed cases, the n...

6,960 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

As many as 6,960 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, the state health minister informed. The total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 8,08,377, including 5,283 in the last 24 hours.The...

India should have four capitals on rotational basis: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Saturday said India should have fourcapitals on a rotational basis and sessions of the Parliamentshould be held in different locations in the country.She also slammed the Centre for its decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021