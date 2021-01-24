UK health minister says hopes schools can open by Easter, will depend on data
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he hoped schools, which have been closed to most pupils since Jan. 5 as part of a national lockdown, would be able to reopen by Easter in early April but said it would depend on COVID-19 data. "I would hope so," Hancock said, when asked during an interview on Sky News if schools would be open at Easter. "But ...Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:30 IST
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he hoped schools, which have been closed to most pupils since Jan. 5 as part of a national lockdown, would be able to reopen by Easter in early April but said it would depend on COVID-19 data.
"I would hope so," Hancock said, when asked during an interview on Sky News if schools would be open at Easter.
"But ... we've got to look at the data, we've got to look at the impact of the vaccination programme ... The education secretary said that he will ensure that schools have two weeks' notice of return and I don't know whether it will be before then," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hancock
- British
- Easter
- Matt Hancock
- Sky News
ALSO READ
British Indian minister Alok Sharma given sole charge of UN climate summit
Rugby-French sports ministry asks rugby league to postpone games against British clubs amid COVID-19 crisis
Mumbai: British national, 2 others held with high-grade drugs
Rugby-French sports ministry wants games v British clubs postponed amid COVID-19 crisis
UK on course for COVID-19 vaccination target as shots reach 200,000 a day - Hancock