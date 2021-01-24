Crematoria in SDMC area will now use cow dung logs instead of wood for last rites

The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a proposal for use of cow dung logs instead of wooden ones for cremation of dead bodies, the civic body said on Sunday.

The corporation issued a statement saying the SDMC House cleared the proposal in its meeting earlier this week.

''Instead of wood, cow dung logs will be used to perform last rites at cremation grounds under SDMC area,'' South Delhi Mayor Anamika said in the statement.

She added that there are arrangements for wood, cow dung bricks and straws at SDMC cremation sites.

Due to smaller size of dung bricks, people prefer wood. Now the corporation has passed a proposal in the House to allow the use of cow dung logs, the statement said.

Cow dung logs will be like wooden logs in size, officials said.

''The rate of cow dung logs will also be less in comparison to wood logs, hence it will be beneficial for people belonging to economically weaker classes. Besides this, use of cow dung is also related with our culture,'' the statement said.

The SDMC mayor said a few social organisations have extended their support for this. People will start availing the facility as soon as possible, she added.