Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crematoria in SDMC area will now use cow dung logs instead of wood for last rites

The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC has approved a proposal for use of cow dung logs instead of wooden ones for cremation of dead bodies, the civic body said on Sunday.The corporation issued a statement saying the SDMC House cleared the proposal in its meeting earlier this week.Instead of wood, cow dung logs will be used to perform last rites at cremation grounds under SDMC area, South Delhi Mayor Anamika said in the statement.She added that there are arrangements for wood, cow dung bricks and straws at SDMC cremation sites.Due to smaller size of dung bricks, people prefer wood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:58 IST
Crematoria in SDMC area will now use cow dung logs instead of wood for last rites

The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a proposal for use of cow dung logs instead of wooden ones for cremation of dead bodies, the civic body said on Sunday.

The corporation issued a statement saying the SDMC House cleared the proposal in its meeting earlier this week.

''Instead of wood, cow dung logs will be used to perform last rites at cremation grounds under SDMC area,'' South Delhi Mayor Anamika said in the statement.

She added that there are arrangements for wood, cow dung bricks and straws at SDMC cremation sites.

Due to smaller size of dung bricks, people prefer wood. Now the corporation has passed a proposal in the House to allow the use of cow dung logs, the statement said.

Cow dung logs will be like wooden logs in size, officials said.

''The rate of cow dung logs will also be less in comparison to wood logs, hence it will be beneficial for people belonging to economically weaker classes. Besides this, use of cow dung is also related with our culture,'' the statement said.

The SDMC mayor said a few social organisations have extended their support for this. People will start availing the facility as soon as possible, she added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a...

Trump's virus adviser says some saw it as 'hoax'

Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trumps coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president parallel streams of data that conflicted with ...

Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company.The Falcon 9 rocket...

Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 set to pass grim milestone of 150,000

Crying outside a Mexico City cemetery, a family embraced the box that contained the ashes of their beloved grandmother.The grandmother had fallen ill a few days after they met to celebrate New Years, and died shortly after, family members s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021