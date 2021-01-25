Left Menu
Competitive exam; 2 more held for leakage of question paper

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:30 IST
Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI): Two employees of the KarnatakaPublic Service Commission (KPSC) were arrested on Monday forallegedly leaking the question paper for the first divisionassistant (FDA) examination, taking the number of arrestsmade so far to 16.

The exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday but waspostponed after the expose.

The two officials were Ramesh, a second division assistantin KPSC, and Sana Bedi, a stenographer in KPSC controller ofexamination division.

''Sana Bedi had access to the question papers and she leakedthem to Ramesh, who then passed them on to the others,'' thepolice said in a statement.

The exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday but onSaturday the police arrested the gang members and exposed thescandal.

Following this, the KPSC cancelled the examination.

Police initially arrested six people and seized Rs 24 lakhin cash from them.

Eight were held on Sunday while two were arrested today.

PTI GMSNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

