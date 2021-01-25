Left Menu
Nixi to offer domain name with 'in' extension for free on Republic day

The bharat extension will be in devnagari script and will allow users to register a full website in any of the 22 official languages script. An individual will be allowed to book only one domain name with .in extension and a free domain name with .bharat written in devnagari script for free of cost.

Updated: 25-01-2021 22:42 IST
The National Internet Exchange of India will offer free domain name with 'in' and bharat extension on the Republic Day to push local content generation, a top official said on Monday. The bharat extension will be in devnagari script and will allow users to register a full website in any of the 22 official languages script. ''We are opening booking of ''.in'' domain names for free on Republic Day. The registrars, who sell domain name to end users, may charge some nominal expense and the domain name may cost users around Rs 99 at the time of booking but we are giving it for free to the registrars,'' NIXI CEO A K Jain told PTI. An individual will be allowed to book only one domain name with ''.in'' extension and a free domain name with ''.bharat'' (written in devnagari script) for free of cost. ''We are also providing the option to get one email address in any of the Indian official language scripts to users,'' Jain said. According to Nixi, there are around 3,000 users using the ''.bharat'' extension. ''We have set a target to have around 25,000 users of .bharat domain names by the end of this financial year,'' Jain said.

