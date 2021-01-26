Man tortured, pushed off hill over relationship with woman

An 18-year-old man was attackedand tortured by a group of men who allegedly branded him withcigarette butts after he refused to break his relationshipwith a young woman in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra,police said on Tuesday.

Police have booked 30 people on the charges ofkidnapping and torture under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) andunder provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra PoliceAct, but yet to arrest anybody.

According to complainant Owais Abdul Rahim Khan, hewas kicked in his private parts, attacked with a sword and arod, and was pushed down a hill by the accused on January 23,a Mumbra police station officer said.

The victim survived the fall and somehow managed tocall his friends for help.

The officer said the father of the young woman is themain accused in the case.

He said Owais was warned many times by the woman'sfather against continuing his relationship with his daughter,but he didn't pay heed.

The victim is recuperating at a hospital, police said.

PTI CORRNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)