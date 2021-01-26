Ladakh announces awards for 16 distinguished persons, orgs for excellence in various fields

The Ladakh administration on Tuesday announced awards for 16 distinguished personalities and organisations for their excellence in various fields in the union territory, officials said.

The awardees included director of Leh-based laboratory Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) Dr Om Prakash Chaurasia.

On the 72nd Republic Day, the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh announced state awards to 16 distinguished persons and organisations in six different categories, an order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administrative Department (GAD), Ladakh, Ajeet Kumar Sahu said.

The state awards in the category of literature, art and craft will be given to Tsering Gurmet of Kungyam Nyoma, Leh (sculpture); Dr Jamyang Gyalson of CIBS, Choglamsar, Leh (literature); Dorjay Angchuk of Skampari, Leh (music-surna) and Kachoo Ahmad Khan of Goma Minjee, Kargil (theatre artist) while Baquirya Health Care in Kargil, Bemathang, has been awarded in the category of Social Reforms and Empowerment, Sahu said.

For the public service, Dr Om Parkash Chausrasia, Director DIHAR Ladakh, has been selected for the award in the gazetted category, while in the non-gazetted category, Mohd Baqir of Chanigund, Kargil (Sub-Inspector, Incharge Police post Minamarg, Kargil) and Tsering Namgyal of Tsaskhan, Leh (cameraman) have been selected for the state award.

As per the order, the Municipal Committee, Leh and PHE Sub Division, Leh have been jointly selected for the award for public service while, designated COVID-19 hospitals as well as staff working in all COVID testing laboratories in Leh and Kargil divisions have been awarded for managing the pandemic.

In the sports category, Rinchen Dolma of Spituk, Leh (ice hockey player) and Jigmet Dolma of Igoo Leh (athletics) have been selected for the state award. Sonam Stanzin of Domkhar (thangjuk), Khaltsi and Urgain Phuntsog of Zimskhang Gya, Leh in the category of Entrepreneurship and Progressive Farming will also receive the awards.

Mohd Ali of Pishu, Kargil (teacher) has been selected for the state award in the category of teaching and academics, as per the order.

The state award carries cash of Rs 51,000, a medal and a citation.

