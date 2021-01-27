Chandigarh University becomes the first Indian University to have signed MoUs with 306 foreign varsities

More than 1200 students have taken benefit of International Academic Partnership program of Chandigarh University during last five yearsCHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surging ahead with its commitment to impart quality higher education of international standards, Chandigarh University has become the first Indian University to have signed Memorandum-of-Understanding (MoUs) with World's Top 306 Universities under its International Academic Alliance (IAA) flagship program. Besides getting the benefit of global exposure, the students & faculty of Chandigarh University are entitled for Student Exchange, Faculty Exchange, Semester Exchange, being a part of Joint Research Initiatives, become members of international student & faculty research groups, present papers at international conferences. More than 1200 students from CU of fields like Engineering, Law, Hotel Management, Journalism, Management, Agriculture, Forensic Sciences, Applied Health Sciences and Tourism have taken benefit under the International Academic Partnership program.

While giving details of the IAA flagship program, Dr. R.S.Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, ''Top ranked universities including QS World rank universities from countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, European Union, SAARC Countries have joined hands with Chandigarh University. The international partnerships are a win-win situation both for the academic institutions and students as they share academic, cultural and research resources.'' It is also important to mention here that Chandigarh University is also a member of International Association of Universities (IAU) and Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). ''Students from 40 countries are currently undergoing their higher education in more than 135 Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programs at Chandigarh University,'' added. Dr. Bawa. Besides academic learning, the benefit of International Academic Alliance program, the students also stand a chance to grab global placement opportunities. ''World's top entertainment and hospitality company, Walt Disney has selected 155 students from Hotel Management, Tourism, Finance & Management programs over the last five year,'' said Pro-Chancellor. Foreign universities have also offered scholarships worth Rs. 15 Crores to CU students which has provided financial assistance to the students who have the dream of studying abroad. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, ''Students from India have always dreamed of studying abroad or adding some international exposure to their higher education. The International Academic Alliance program of Chandigarh University has helped the students fulfill their dreams. Recently, we have seen that many Indian students couldn't travel abroad due to pandemic; it is during such hard times that the global partnership programs of Chandigarh University comes in handy for the student community.'' Chandigarh University also offers 2+2, 2+1, 1+2 international articulation programs in collaboration with universities of USA, UK, Canada and Australia under-which the students can start their academic degrees at CU campus and then shift to foreign varsities to complete their degrees using the benefit of Credit Transfer Benefit Scheme. ''This arrangement helps save money for the students who wish to travel abroad for higher studies as during the half-of-the academic tenure, the student is entitled to pay fee as per the Indian structure.''About Chandigarh UniversityChandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.inPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427814/Chandigarh_University_MoU.jpg

