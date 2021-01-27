Left Menu

Chandigarh University becomes the first Indian University to have signed MoUs with 306 foreign varsities

More than 1200 students from CU of fields like Engineering, Law, Hotel Management, Journalism, Management, Agriculture, Forensic Sciences, Applied Health Sciences and Tourism have taken benefit under the International Academic Partnership program.While giving details of the IAA flagship program, Dr. R.S.Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, Top ranked universities including QS World rank universities from countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, European Union, SAARC Countries have joined hands with Chandigarh University.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:33 IST
Chandigarh University becomes the first Indian University to have signed MoUs with 306 foreign varsities
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

More than 1200 students have taken benefit of International Academic Partnership program of Chandigarh University during last five yearsCHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surging ahead with its commitment to impart quality higher education of international standards, Chandigarh University has become the first Indian University to have signed Memorandum-of-Understanding (MoUs) with World's Top 306 Universities under its International Academic Alliance (IAA) flagship program. Besides getting the benefit of global exposure, the students & faculty of Chandigarh University are entitled for Student Exchange, Faculty Exchange, Semester Exchange, being a part of Joint Research Initiatives, become members of international student & faculty research groups, present papers at international conferences. More than 1200 students from CU of fields like Engineering, Law, Hotel Management, Journalism, Management, Agriculture, Forensic Sciences, Applied Health Sciences and Tourism have taken benefit under the International Academic Partnership program.

While giving details of the IAA flagship program, Dr. R.S.Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, ''Top ranked universities including QS World rank universities from countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, European Union, SAARC Countries have joined hands with Chandigarh University. The international partnerships are a win-win situation both for the academic institutions and students as they share academic, cultural and research resources.'' It is also important to mention here that Chandigarh University is also a member of International Association of Universities (IAU) and Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). ''Students from 40 countries are currently undergoing their higher education in more than 135 Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programs at Chandigarh University,'' added. Dr. Bawa. Besides academic learning, the benefit of International Academic Alliance program, the students also stand a chance to grab global placement opportunities. ''World's top entertainment and hospitality company, Walt Disney has selected 155 students from Hotel Management, Tourism, Finance & Management programs over the last five year,'' said Pro-Chancellor. Foreign universities have also offered scholarships worth Rs. 15 Crores to CU students which has provided financial assistance to the students who have the dream of studying abroad. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, ''Students from India have always dreamed of studying abroad or adding some international exposure to their higher education. The International Academic Alliance program of Chandigarh University has helped the students fulfill their dreams. Recently, we have seen that many Indian students couldn't travel abroad due to pandemic; it is during such hard times that the global partnership programs of Chandigarh University comes in handy for the student community.'' Chandigarh University also offers 2+2, 2+1, 1+2 international articulation programs in collaboration with universities of USA, UK, Canada and Australia under-which the students can start their academic degrees at CU campus and then shift to foreign varsities to complete their degrees using the benefit of Credit Transfer Benefit Scheme. ''This arrangement helps save money for the students who wish to travel abroad for higher studies as during the half-of-the academic tenure, the student is entitled to pay fee as per the Indian structure.''About Chandigarh UniversityChandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.inPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427814/Chandigarh_University_MoU.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Raya and the Last Dragon' to release in India on March 5

Disneys upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon is set to be released in Indian theatres on March 5. The studio unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by Star Wars actor Kelly-...

Covaxin has ability to neutralise UK strain of COVID-19-Review report

Covaxin, developed by BharatBiotech, has the ability to neutralise the UK variant of the coronavirus, according to a preprint review by bioRxiv, a free online archive and distribution service for unpublished preprints in the life sciences.T...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to procure adequate vaccine supplies.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS E...

EDEN Renewables India secures USD 165 million finance for 450-MW solar project

EDEN Renewables India has tied up with DBS Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch for funding or financing its USD 165-million about Rs 1,200 crore 450 megawatt peak solar power project in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021