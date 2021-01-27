Schools for Classes 9 and 11 to resume in Gujarat from Feb 1

Weeks after reopening schoolsfor Classes 10 and 12, the Gujarat government on Wednesdayannounced that students of Classes 9 and 11 will also bepermitted to attend school from February 1.

State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasamaannounced the decision after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Apart from this, the state government has also decidedto allow coaching classes to reopen for students of Classes 9to 12 from February 1, the minister said.

After remaining shut for over nine months due to thecoronavirus outbreak, schools for Classes 10 and 12 andcolleges for final-year and post-graduation students reopenedin the state on January 11.

''The number of students coming to schools hasincreased gradually. The academic work for Classes 10 and 12is going on in a satisfactory manner and COVID-19 guidelinesare also being followed. Which is why, the government has nowdecided to allow students of Classes 9 and 11 to attend schoolfrom February 1,'' Chudasama said.

Guidelines and SOPs issued by the government earlierwith respect to COVID-19 will also apply for Classes 9 and 11,the minister said.

''Moreover, coaching classes for students of Class 9 to12 can also start their work from their premises from February1. However, these centres are also required to take necessarysteps and follow all COVID-19 SOPs,'' he added.

As infections are on the decline in the state, adecision to permit first and second-year students to attendcollege will be taken soon, after conducting an assessment ofhostels, some of which were used as COVID-19 care centres forasymptomatic patients, Chudasama said.

As many as 380 new coronavirus cases were detected inthe state on Tuesday that took the tally of infections to2,59,867.

When the pandemic was at its peak in November lastyear, around 1,500 to 1,600 cases had emerged every day.

