Chitkara University Announces NOVATE+ 2021 to Promote Academia - MSME Joint Projects

With funding in the tune of INR 30 Lacs, NOVATE+ 2021 aims to help MSME’s collaborate with universities to seek solutions to the technical challenges they faceChandigarh, India (NewsVoir)With the upsurge in technology & knowledge-centric enterprises and nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant (Atmanirbhar Bharat) solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. This phase has been dominated by MSME’s solving real-world problems by offering novel solutions and by striving to up the mark for quality, and by the technical institutions working on the cutting-edge technologies. With its unwavering focus on nation-building through skill development, promoting an entrepreneurial mindset, and working closely with the industry - Chitkara University recently launched the 4th edition of its flagship-event NOVATE+ 2021. This edition aims to empower and help MSME’s to collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving. NOVATE+ 2021 is driven by Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN) to promote applied research and is being anchored by Chitkara University NewGen IEDC, Chitkara University TEC and Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC). Through this competition, funding of INR 25 lacs will be awarded to up to 10 project proposals. Also, there will be a cash prize of INR 5 lacs for best project implementation. The last date for submitting project proposals is January 31, 2021. NOVATE was conceptualized to channelize the knowledge and energy of youth towards becoming active partners in the economic development process, inculcate a culture of innovation-driven entrepreneurship and act as an institutional mechanism for providing various services on all aspects of enterprise building to the budding S&T entrepreneurs. NOVATE in its current and earlier editions has thrived under the patronage and guidance of experts from the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST), “New Generation Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Centres (NewGen IEDCs)”, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, along with FICCI and CURIN. During these years, NOVATE+ has emerged as the biggest and most vibrant platform in the region attracting the innovative project ideas from across the nation. Novate has witnessed hundreds of project ideas being showcased & evaluated and the best ones receiving huge project funding for developing Minimum Viable Products (MVPs). Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, during the launch ceremony, said, “I am proud to share that NOVATE+ in its 4th edition has now emerged as the biggest and most vibrant platform in the region where innovative project ideas from all over the country are showcased & evaluated and receive huge project funding for developing Minimum Viable Products (MVPs). The third edition of NOVATE+, organized last year on the theme of finding innovative solutions to COVID-19 challenges attracted over 300 entries from different parts of the country, with the funding in the tune of INR 1 Crore being sanctioned. This year’s theme is of NOVATE+ is very timely and I wish to see that a large number of MSME and Academia teams will come forward to make our industry, academia and nation strong.” About Chitkara UniversityChitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. The University offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. University's ranking laurels include becoming the only University in Punjab to feature in the prestigious QS World University Rankings: Asia 2021 edition, and being in the top 25 universities of the country in the prestigious ARIIA 2020 ranking. Chitkara Business School has also brought laurels to the university by being declared the ''B-School of the year 2020'' by Academic Insight Magazine, featuring in the 'Top-50 B-Schools for 2020' list by the Business Standard, being rated as A+++ in B-School Ranking 2020 by Business India Magazine, and securing the 9th rank in the coveted 'The Education Post IIRF Best B-School Ranking 2021. Additionally, Chitkara's Engineering Colleges was ranked 8th (national) and 4th (regional) in DataQuest's 'India's Best 100 Tech-Enabled Engineering Colleges-2020' survey. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the finest students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers. Image: Chitkara University PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)