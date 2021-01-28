Meghalaya to reopen colleges on Feb 1

Colleges in Meghalaya, closedsince the lockdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, willreopen on February 1, state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbuisaid on Thursday.

The decision was taken after a meeting with the headsof the institutions whose classroom lectures have beensuspended due to the contagion, he said.

''We have already discussed this matter and decidedthat the reopening of colleges should be from February 1,''Rymbui told PTI.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is working on thesyllabus for the colleges affiliated to it, an official said.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the educationdepartment had said classes will be held both in classroomsand online modes and follow strict precautionary protocols forCOVID-19.

