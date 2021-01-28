Left Menu

Uganda: Gov extends opening of Higher Education Institutes by three months

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:05 IST
Uganda: Gov extends opening of Higher Education Institutes by three months
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Educ_SportsUg)

NCHE, the National Council of Higher Education, says the opening of the Higher Institution of learning by three months, according to a report by The Tower Post.

The delay is based on the advice of Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports, according to Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director of the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE).

"The purpose of this communication is to inform you of the current position of the government and to encourage you to utilize the ODel system; all institutions that have not embraced the Odel system are encouraged to do so," reads the statement by Okwakol's statement. "In case of the need for further information you require, contact Ag. Director Quality Assurance and Accreditation Dr Pius Achang", it added.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the government directed the schools to remain closed from 21 March 2020 in an effort to protect over 15 million people including both academic and non-academics.

However, the Ugandan government reopened the educational institutes in November 2020 for the finalist candidates to assist them in finalizing their respective studies.

As per the reopening roadmap issued by NCHE, the government had provided a time duration of two months, from September 2020 to November 2020, to the head of governing councils and educational institutes to put the requirements including training staff, COVID-19 committees, and requisite facilities in place.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP to withdraw Covid lockdown breach cases against traders, others

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations lodged against traders and other persons, officials said here on Thursday.State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday issued orders to the principal se...

Plan was pre-conceived to break agreement between Delhi police, farmers to cause international embarrassment for govt on R-Day:Officials.

Plan was pre-conceived to break agreement between Delhi police, farmers to cause international embarrassment for govt on R-DayOfficials....

NCP MP Sule justifies Oppn's boycott of president's address

The Opposition strongly condemnsthe treatment given by the Centre to farmers agitating nearDelhi for over two months and has decided against attendingPresidents address to the joint sitting of Parliament, NCP MPSupriya Sule said on Thursday...

Spain blames EU for dwindling COVID-19 vaccine supplies - El Mundo

Spains health ministry is blaming the European Union for delays to COVID-19 vaccine deliveries that forced Madrid to halt new inoculations and threatened supplies across Spain, newspaper El Mundo quoted a leaked official document as saying....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021