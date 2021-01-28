Uganda: Gov extends opening of Higher Education Institutes by three months

NCHE, the National Council of Higher Education, says the opening of the Higher Institution of learning by three months, according to a report by The Tower Post.

The delay is based on the advice of Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports, according to Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director of the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE).

"The purpose of this communication is to inform you of the current position of the government and to encourage you to utilize the ODel system; all institutions that have not embraced the Odel system are encouraged to do so," reads the statement by Okwakol's statement. "In case of the need for further information you require, contact Ag. Director Quality Assurance and Accreditation Dr Pius Achang", it added.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the government directed the schools to remain closed from 21 March 2020 in an effort to protect over 15 million people including both academic and non-academics.

However, the Ugandan government reopened the educational institutes in November 2020 for the finalist candidates to assist them in finalizing their respective studies.

As per the reopening roadmap issued by NCHE, the government had provided a time duration of two months, from September 2020 to November 2020, to the head of governing councils and educational institutes to put the requirements including training staff, COVID-19 committees, and requisite facilities in place.