Tripura's Education Revolution: NIPUN Mission Shaping Future Generations

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the significance of education for the future at the District Level NIPUN FEST. Highlighting the success of the NIPUN Tripura Mission, Saha urged teachers to nurture students like their own children, ensuring a brighter educational landscape for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:21 IST
Tripura CM on future of education (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the District Level NIPUN FEST at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha underlined the indispensable role of education in shaping the future. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on education, he stated, "Without education, nothing is possible."

Chief Minister Saha lauded the NIPUN Mission, initiated in 2021, as a vital step in nurturing the next generation. He urged teachers to inspire young minds by maintaining a positive demeanor in classrooms, as "the face is the index of the mind." The focus, he stressed, should be on engaging students playfully to enhance their learning.

In 2022, the NIPUN Tripura initiative reached approximately 4,200 schools. Saha expressed hope for further expansion, aiming to cover every segment of society. He described teachers as the crucial foundation of this educational endeavor, advocating for their commitment to treat all children with care and dedication. Special dignitaries, including Special Secretary Education Raval H. Kumar and directors of secondary and elementary education, were in attendance.

