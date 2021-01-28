ASI unearths stone structure suspected to be remains of ancient temple

The Archaeological Survey ofIndia (ASI) on Thursday unearthed a stone structure suspectedto be remains of an ancient temple during excavation nearShree Lingaraj Temple here.

The ASI came across the stone structure engraved witharts while undertaking the excavation drive being done underthe Ekamra Kshetra heritage project for beautification of theLingaraj temple and its surroundings, said ASI Odisha circleSuperintendent Arun Mallick.

''So far we have found a portion of wall containingsome beautifully engraved statues of danseuses of the templewhich was earlier buried under the campus of the demolishedSanskrit college. Another side of the wall is being dug out,It will require 10 more days to completely bring out thestructure,'' Mallick said.

He, however, expressed apprehension that some portionof the structure might have been damaged due to use ofmachines while digging the area under the beautificationdrive.

The ASI team, however, carried out the excavationworks by using scientific methods. The remains were in thepremises of the 11th century Suka-sari temple complex close toShree Lingaraj Temple.

