Left Menu

Full day classes for 9,10, PUC students from Feb 1 in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:22 IST
Full day classes for 9,10, PUC students from Feb 1 in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government hasdecided to hold full-day classes for students of class 9, 10,and first and second year Pre-University across the state fromFebruary 1, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S SureshKumar said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in consultation with the stateTechnical Advisory Committee for COVID-19, keeping in mind thehealth and educational future of the students, based on theexperience we have gained so far.

''We held a discussion with the Health Minister (KSudhakar) and COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee members...

at the meeting it was decided to start full day classes forclass 9, 10, first and second year PUC (class 11 and 12)students from February 1,'' Suresh Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Vidyagamaprogramme, which enables continued schooling for students fromclasses six to eight, will continue as it is.

A decision on starting classes for the other studentswould be taken after observing the present set up till thesecond week of next month, he added.

The schools and PUC colleges were shut due to COVID-19pandemic since early last year.

The government had reopened them for class 10 and secondyear PUC (class 12) students, along with Vidyagama programmefor students from standards six to nine, from January 1 withthe schools functioning for half day.

The department has said offline or online classes willcontinue as per choice of students and parents, and theattendance was not compulsory.

Kumar said they noticed interest among students inlearning and they were preferring regular classes. Also, therehad been demand from parents and School Development andMonitoring Committees (SDMCs) to have continued classes.

On an average 75 per cent attendance had been reported insecond PUC classes, while it was 70 per cent in class 10, hesaid, adding Vidyagama classes recorded 45 per centattendance.

Classes were being held as per the standing operatingprocedure that was prescribed by the technical advisorycommittee and so far there has been no reports of large scaleinfection among students and teachers.

The Minister also announced that the Secondary SchoolLeaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for the year would beheld from June 14 to 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Maharashtra's New Renewable Energy Policy to attract Rs 75,000-cr investments'

Maharashtras New Renewable Energy Policy will attract Rs 75,000-crore investments, said the states Power and New Renewable Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday.Nitin Raut, Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy, Government of Mahar...

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...

Tigray’s children in crisis and beyond reach, after months of conflict: UNICEF

In an alert on Wednesday, the agencys Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said that the very little that was known about the impact of the conflict from only limited partner accounts and UN assessments, was deeply troubling.She added Our co...

PREVIEW-India's budget aiming to revive economy with limited fiscal headroom

Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised a game-changing budget to revive the pandemic-hit economy, but a mountain of debt may force the finance minister to make tough choices when she delivers the package on Monday.Nirmala Sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021