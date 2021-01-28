Left Menu

Datesheet for class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be announced on February 2: Pokhriyal

However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The CBSE had also announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the datesheet for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exam on February 2, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday.

The exams are scheduled from May 4 to June 10, however, the datesheet has not been announced yet.

''The schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams will be announced on February 2,'' he said during an interaction with president and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes.

Earlier, Pokhriyal had announced that practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had also announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

