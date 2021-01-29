Left Menu

Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet services in 14 more districts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:44 IST
Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet services in 14 more districts

The Haryana government on Friday decided to suspend mobile internet services in 14 more districts of the state till 5 pm of January 30 “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” in the wake of the farmers’ agitation against the three agriculture laws.

The mobile internet services except voice calls will remain suspended with immediate effect until 5 pm on Saturday in districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa districts, an order issued by the Home Department said.

On Tuesday, the government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts ''to prevent disturbance of peace and public order'' after a violent farmers' protest rocked neighbouring Delhi. The services will remain suspended in these three districts too until 5 pm on Saturday, as per the order.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

The Haryana government ordered suspension of telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of the 14 districts and extended suspension in the districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 pm on January 30, according to the order.

''This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana,” it added.

“Whereas it has been brought to my notice by ADGP, CID, Haryana…that provocative misinformation and fake news on social media regarding ongoing farmers’ agitation has been rampant across in various districts of Haryana and there is a likelihood of disturbance of law and order, public peace and tranquility in some districts of the state by protesters, agitators, miscreants and anti-social elements…,” the order issued by the Haryana's Home Department said while announcing the suspension of the mobile internet services.

“…And whereas, there is a clear potential of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disruption of public law and order in some districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours… “ In order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours and divisive propaganda through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities..,” the order further said.

In the wake of the violence in Delhi on January 26, Haryana Home Secretary Rajeev Arora had on Tuesday issued an order to snap mobile internet services in the three districts, which are in close proximity of Delhi, to ''stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter'' for mobilisation of anti-social elements who can disturb peace, cause loss of life and damage to property.

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO team in Wuhan visits hospital that treated early COVID cases

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 on Friday visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was one of the first to treat patients in the early days of the outbreak.The hospital visit...

18,855 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, most from Chhattisgarh due to 'data reconciliation'

India has added 18,855 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, a jump from the previous days count of 11,666, with Chhattisgarh alone adding 6,451 cases because of a data reconciliation process, the Union Health ministry said on Friday....

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Scientists who normally focus on fixing defective genes said on Friday that up to 2.1 million from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation will help them move their COVID-19 vaccine candidate toward 2021 human trials.Harvard University scientist...

Eco Survey pitches for hike in PDS rates to trim food subsidy bill

Stating that the food subsidy bill is becoming unmanageably large, the Economic Survey 2021 on Friday suggested the government to increase the selling price of foodgrains provided through ration shops to over 80 crore beneficiaries.Foodgrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021