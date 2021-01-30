Left Menu

Young Sonam upsets Shakshi to win gold at senior wrestling nationals

PTI | Agra | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:25 IST
Talented grappler Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the finals to claim the gold medal in the senior women's national wrestling championships here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Haryana displayed great determination to outwit Sakshi, representing Railways, in the 62kg weight category.

It was Sakshi's third loss to Sonam.

Madhya Pradesh's Pushpa and Haryana's Manisha bagged the bronze medal.

In 50kg category, Haryana's Minakshi claimed the gold, while state mate Henny Kumari won the silver and Maharashtra's Swati Shinde and Delhi's Kirti won the bronze.

Haryana wrestler Anju also claimed the top honours in the 55 kg with Delhi's Bunty settling for silver and Indu Tomar of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi's Sushma Shokin winning the bronze.

In 57 kg, Haryana once again dominated with Anshu pocketing the gold medal and Mansi claiming the bronze.

RSPB's Lalita won the silver, while MP's Raman Yadav won the other bronze.

The gold in 72kg went to RSPB's Pinki, while Haryana's Naina took the silver and Priyanka of UP and Kavita of RSPB settled for bronze.

The bouts in the remaining five weight categories -- 53 kg, 59 kg, 65 kg, 68 kg and 76 kg -- will be held on Sunday.

