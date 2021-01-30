Left Menu

Anganwadi centres in Punjab to reopen from Feb 1

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:27 IST
Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary said Anganwadi centres were opened on December 8, 2020, for workers and helpers but the decision with regard to children going there was not taken. Image Credit: Flickr

The Punjab government on Saturday announced that all Anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state will reopen from February 1.

The centres had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary said Anganwadi centres were opened on December 8, 2020, for workers and helpers but the decision with regard to children going there was not taken.

Now, it has been decided to reopen all Anganwadi centres from 10 AM to 1 PM from February 1 as the School Education Department has already announced the reopening of pre-primary schools from next month, she said in a statement.

The minister said beneficiaries will be served cooked meals at Anganwadi centres.

In case of absence of any child, dry ration would be supplied to the child's home as done previously, Chaudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

