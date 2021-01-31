Pondy CM kick-starts pulse polio immunisation programme

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday inaugurated the day-long pulse polio immunisation programme by administering oral drops to children here.

The programme aims at covering 88,000 children in the whole of the Union Territory.

As many as 2,000 health staff have been deployed to carry out the immunisation, a press release from the Health Department said.

Special camps were set up on the premises of community halls, anganwadis and temples.

Mobile teams were deployed in local bus terminus, railway stations and also at border points.

As many as 453 booths were set up to immunise the children.

Ruling Congress legislator A John Kumar, Health Secretary T Arun, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S.

Mohan Kumar and staff of the department were among those present during the programme.

