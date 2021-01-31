Left Menu

Pondy CM kick-starts pulse polio immunisation programme

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:37 IST
Pondy CM kick-starts pulse polio immunisation programme
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday inaugurated the day-long pulse polio immunisation programme by administering oral drops to children here.

The programme aims at covering 88,000 children in the whole of the Union Territory.

As many as 2,000 health staff have been deployed to carry out the immunisation, a press release from the Health Department said.

Special camps were set up on the premises of community halls, anganwadis and temples.

Mobile teams were deployed in local bus terminus, railway stations and also at border points.

As many as 453 booths were set up to immunise the children.

Ruling Congress legislator A John Kumar, Health Secretary T Arun, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S.

Mohan Kumar and staff of the department were among those present during the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

10 illegal foreign fishing boats, contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore seized by Coast Guard in 2020

The Indian Coast Guard ICG seized contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore and 10 illegal foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants in the Indian exclusive economic zone in 2020, an official statement said on Sunday.A countrys exclusive economic zone...

Madhuri Dixit wishes Preity Zinta on her 46th birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Preity Zintas 46th birthday, Madhuri Dixit extended her heartfelt wishes for B-towns dimple queen on social media. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted birthday ...

Italian president has not contacted former ECB chief Draghi -source

Media reports saying Italian President Sergio Mattarella had contacted ex-European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi are groundless, a source in the presidents office said, adding there had been no contact since a political crisis started.La ...

Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023: HAL Chief Madhavan

A more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multi-role combat jet featuring a much powerful engine, greater load-carrying capability and next-generation electronic warfare system is expected to be rolled out next year and its first high-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021