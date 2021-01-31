Left Menu

Delhi University to open for final year students from Feb 1 with full staff strength

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:05 IST
Delhi University to open for final year students from Feb 1 with full staff strength

The Delhi University announced on Sunday that it will allow final year students at all its colleges with 100 per cent staff strength from February 1.

The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of the departments of the university and principals of colleges.

''Only final year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities, as per the discretion of the respective principal, director or head in line with the UGC guidelines and SOPs,'' it said in a notification.

The university said the section incharge or unit head may plan the timings of the staff in a staggered manner to avoid crowding at entry and exit gates.

''Accordingly, the staff may be called to discharge the duties in the slot of 09.00 am to 05.30 pm and 09.30 am to 06.00 pm,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader Balwan Singh Daulatpuria quits party over farm laws

Haryana BJP leader and former MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria on Sunday quit the ruling party in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agriculture laws.Daulatpuria, who had joined the party ahead of 2019 assemb...

Event held at MIRC to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1971 victory

A commemoration-cum-felicitation function was held at the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre MIRC in Ahmednagar, some 270 km from here, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Indias victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It was part of v...

Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines

Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents.The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shot...

PM to dedicate infra projects in oil, gas sector at Haldia on Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill visit Haldia in West Bengal on February 7 to dedicateseveral infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector,Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.The projects include 347-km long Dobhi-Durgapurnatural ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021