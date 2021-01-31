Classes for students of colleges, grades 9 and 11 to commence in TN from Feb 8

Classes for students of allcolleges, universities and those studying ninth and eleventhgrades in schools would commence from February 8, ChiefMinister K Palaniswami announced here on Sunday.

For games including cricket, 50 per cent occupancy isallowed in stadiums, he said.

Chennai is all set to host two test matches againstEngland beginning February 5. Authorities have alreadyannounced that spectators would not be allowed for the firsttest.

From February 1, Palaniswami said 100 per cent occupancyshall be allowed in all types of movie theatres includingsingle screens and multiplexes, he said in an official releaseannouncing fresh relaxations from curbs, initiated to helpprevent the spread of COVID-19.

Swimming pools, exhibition halls, grievance redressalday events in districts, a ritual of 'Theerthamaduthal' in thetemple town of Rameswaram are all allowed and petrol stationsthat were allowed to operate only till 10 pm could functionwithout any restriction.

While classes for students of 10 and 12 started fromJanuary 19 and hostel facilities for them also opened thismonth, the government said classes for ninth and eleventhgrades would start from February 8.

Hostel facilities for students of colleges, varsitiesand those in schools shall also open.

The classes for college and university students coveredundergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in all streamsincluding arts, science, engineering, agriculture andfisheries.

As regards religious, political, social, cultural,entertainment and educational events, 50 per cent capacity ora maximum of 600 people would be allowed in indoor auditoriumsfrom February 1, he said.

For events in open grounds too, the present norm of amaximum 50 per cent capacity shall continue.

Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures issued bythe government for preventing the spread of COVID-19 wouldapply, Palaniswami said and appealed to people to followsocial distancing, wear masks and wash hands with soap andwater.

The Tamil Nadu government had on January 8 cancelled itsorder permitting 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatresciting an advisory from the Centre and a petition in theMadras High Court for revoking its decision.

The government had on January 4 permitted full capacityin cinemas ahead of the release of actor Vijay starrer'Master' on January 13 on the eve of 'Pongal' festival.

