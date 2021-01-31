Left Menu

Event held at MIRC to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1971 victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 16 last year lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of Indias victory over Pakistan in 1971.The Ahmednagar event was held on Saturday with Lieutenant General Ved Gupta Retd as chief guest.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:27 IST
Event held at MIRC to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1971 victory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A commemoration-cum-felicitation function was held at the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) in Ahmednagar, some 270 km from here, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It was part of various events are being held across the country under the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' (golden victory year). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 16 last year lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.

The Ahmednagar event was held on Saturday with Lieutenant General Ved Gupta (Retd) as chief guest. It saw the attendance of a large number of veterans who had participated in the war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Major General S Jha, VSM, Commandant Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar highlighted the importance of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

Major General BS Malik (Retd), Brigadier RS Rawat, VSM (Retd) and Lieutenant Colonel Anant Gokhale and other veterans also narrated their personal experiences of the war, a defence release said on Sunday.

A highlight of the event at Ahmednagar was the participation of two Bangladesh National Army (BNA) officers, who are currently attending a course at MIRC, it added. Speaking at the felicitation function, Captain Ahsan of BNA recalled the decisive role played by the Indian armed forces in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and the special friendship the two countries share.

The event saw performances by military bands, while children who participated in various competitions were given prizes, the release said.

It added that a cyclothon and military equipment display have been organised as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader Balwan Singh Daulatpuria quits party over farm laws

Haryana BJP leader and former MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria on Sunday quit the ruling party in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agriculture laws.Daulatpuria, who had joined the party ahead of 2019 assemb...

Event held at MIRC to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1971 victory

A commemoration-cum-felicitation function was held at the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre MIRC in Ahmednagar, some 270 km from here, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Indias victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It was part of v...

Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines

Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents.The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shot...

PM to dedicate infra projects in oil, gas sector at Haldia on Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill visit Haldia in West Bengal on February 7 to dedicateseveral infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector,Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.The projects include 347-km long Dobhi-Durgapurnatural ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021