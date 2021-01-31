Left Menu

J-K: Schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1, 25k pilgrims to be allowed at Vaishno Devi per day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:41 IST
J-K: Schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1, 25k pilgrims to be allowed at Vaishno Devi per day

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said all educational institutions will reopen in the Union Territory from February 1 and 25,000 pilgrims will be allowed at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine per day.

According to revised guidelines on COVID-19 containment measures, it has also put all the 20 districts of the Union Territory in the green category and allowed restaurants and cinemas to operate at full capacity, but asked the deputy commissioners to keep focus on weekly positivity rates, including random sampling in schools.

Member Secretary of State Executive Committee Simrandeep Singh said the ceiling on the number of pilgrims permitted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra in Reasi district would be revised to 25,000 per day.

The pilgrimage at the shrine resumed on August 16 after remaining suspended following a coronavirus-induced lockdown in March 2020 with a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims per day.

In a separate order, Singh classified all the 20 districts of the Union Territory in the green category but said Lakhanpur with a buffer of 500 metre radius on Jammu-Pathankot highway and Jawahar Tunnel – the gateway to Kashmir along Jammu-Srinagar national highway would remain in the red zone.

However, the order said there would be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travellers coming to J-K, whether by road, rail or air.

''They will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the government of J-K,” the order read.

It said the schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, technical or skill institutions are allowed to open from February 1 as per the SOP issued by the Union Ministry of Education as well as departments of school education, higher education and skill development of J-K government.

''With the opening of educational institutions from February 1, the deputy commissioners are advised to undertake random sampling in different schools in order to keep a constant check on any untoward spike in the infection,'' the order said.

It said all district magistrates would keep focus on the positivity rate of closed clustered spaces like public or private offices, malls and markets, and consider implementing staggered timing of operations in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 10 per cent in these spaces.

''No deputy commissioner or any subordinate magistrate shall impose any local lockdown, outside notified containment zones, without prior consultation with the state executive committee, which shall if required convey its decision only after consulting the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claims over 100 people missing since tractor parade, forms panel

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matte...

Bird flu kills more than 250 pelicans in Mauritania, says ministry

About 245 pelican chicks and two dozen adult pelicans have died from H5N1 bird flu in a Mauritanian national park bordering an area in northern Senegal that was hit by the virus, Mauritanias environment ministry said on Saturday. The birds ...

Russia arrests over 4,000 at wide protests backing Navalny

Chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin, tens of thousands took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Mo...

Italy reports 237 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 11,252 new cases

Italy reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 421 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was equal to 11,252 compared with 12,715 on Saturday. Some 213,364 tests for COVID-19 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021