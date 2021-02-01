Left Menu

Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting Applications from January 29, 2021

01-02-2021
Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting Applications from January 29, 2021
Image Credit: Pixabay

A once in a lifetime opportunity to receive a prestigious British education. To be taught by teachers who have nurtured graduates admitted to Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities. To enjoy world-class educational resources and lifelong friendships. All of this is now possible and available with school and boarding fees fully funded. Apply for an AISL Harrow Scholarship to make your dream a reality.

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29, 2021, Asia International School Limited (AISL), renowned for its prestigious British education, announced the official launch of the AISL Harrow Scholarship Programme.

Available for the academic year 2021/22, the scholarship provides exceptionally gifted students, no matter where in the world they currently live, the opportunity to enroll in the following AISL Harrow family schools which have joined the 2021/2022 AISL Harrow Scholarship Programme: Harrow Beijing, Harrow Shanghai, Harrow Hong Kong, and Harrow Bangkok.

Open to students not currently enrolled in a Harrow International school, applicants can apply online for study at one of the Participating Schools. Each school provides two scholarships; eight scholarships will be awarded in total. Holders of the scholarships will receive payment of tuition, boarding, and examination fees for the full two-year A Level programme. Additional financial assistance for other expenses is available via application to the participating school.

TWO-YEAR A LEVEL SCHOLARSHIPS, A GATEWAY TO THE BEST UNIVERSITIESThe two-year suite of A Level courses is recognised worldwide for university entrance. Every year graduates from AISL Harrow Schools take up places at Oxford, Cambridge and Ivy League universities, as well as the best universities in Asia. In 2020, 78% of AISL Harrow School candidates achieved A*-A in (I)GCSE, and 69% of students achieved A*-A at A Level, significantly higher than the British average.

All AISL Harrow Schools offer a dedicated University Admissions and Careers Guidance Centre. Specialist tutors support each student's application process, giving individualised assistance and expert counsel.

HARROW EDUCATIONBeing a Boarder is the most authentic way to experience a Harrow education. At Harrow, students can choose from a range of additional academic, sporting, creative and service activities.

A further feature of a Harrow education is the House system. Every student, and every member of staff, belongs to a House. The Houses offer students a smaller, closer community within the school, and broaden the range of activities and support available.

SELECTION AND ELIGIBILITYApplicants can visit https://www.harrowschools.com/scholarship/ for more details and to register interest. Applications close at 4:00pm February 28th, 2021 (GMT+8).

Applicants will be required to take two rounds of written examinations and interviews in March and be notified of their application results on or before March 30th, 2021.

