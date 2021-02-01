Left Menu

Will examine Elgar Parishad speeches: Maha Home Minister

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:14 IST
The Maharashtra government will examine if any objectionable speeches were made at a recent Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune and will take actionaccordingly, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

The conclave was organized on Saturday and among those who participated in it included eminent novelist Arundhati Roy, former IPS officer S M Mushrif, former Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse-Patil, ex-AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani.

Earlier, several Left-leaning activists were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at the December 2017 Elgar Parishad in Pune.

To a query by reporters here on some alleged objectionable speeches at the conclave held two days back, Deshmukh said, ''We have asked for videos of all the speeches made at the Elgar Parishad.'' ''We will have to examine if anything objectionable was said or not, and action will be taken accordingly,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

