Students 'manhandled' for protesting at DU VC office: AISA
However, there was no official response from the university on the allegations.The Delhi University on Monday allowed final year students, who need to use college facilities for their practicals, to return to campuses.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:43 IST
Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Delhi University students on Monday alleged manhandling by varsity guards for protesting outside the vice chancellor's office.
A group of students held a protest demonstration for immediate reopening of the DU campus, where they raised slogans and asked the VC to hear the students' demands.
''As soon as the protest started, officials of DU called the Delhi Police and their guards, who immediately thrashed the students violently manhandling the protesters. The guards forced the students out of the VC lawns, injuring several people,'' the AISA alleged in a statement.
The march then moved to Gate No. 4 of the office and conducted a public meeting, it added. However, there was no official response from the university on the allegations.
The Delhi University on Monday allowed final year students, who need to use college facilities for their practicals, to return to campuses. Offline classes for students are yet to be resumed.
