12 Maha kids given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose

In a case of gross negligence,12 children were administered hand sanitiser drops instead oforal polio vaccine drops in a village in Yavatmal district ofMaharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The affected children, aged below 5, were admitted toa government hospital, where their condition is stated to bestable, the district official said, adding three healthcareworkers will face action for the lapse.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC(Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when theNational Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5years was underway, the official said.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal said12 children below 5 years of age were given two drops ofsanitiser in place of polio drops.

Subsequently, one of the children complained ofvomiting and uneasiness, he said.

All the children who were given sanitiser drops wereadministered polio drops and admitted to the GovernmentMedical College in Yavatmal, Panchal said.

Their condition is stable and they are underobservation, Panchal said.

He said as per preliminary information, threehealthcare workers - a doctor, anganwadi sevika and an ASHAvolunteer - were present at the PHC at the time of theincident.

''An inquiry is underway and orders will be issued tosuspend all the three healthcare workers,'' Panchal said.

Meanwhile, another official said the incident came tolight when the village sarpanch checked the drops and foundthem to be hand sanitiser and not polio doses.

After the incident, parents in the area are under fearand have demanded action against the persons responsible forthe shocking lapse, he said.

Yavatmal Collector M D Singh visited the hospital andenquired about the condition of the children, the officialsaid.

The incident took place on the Polio NationalImmunisation Day, which is observed onJanuary 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)