Left Menu

12 Maha kids given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:12 IST
12 Maha kids given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose

In a case of gross negligence,12 children were administered hand sanitiser drops instead oforal polio vaccine drops in a village in Yavatmal district ofMaharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The affected children, aged below 5, were admitted toa government hospital, where their condition is stated to bestable, the district official said, adding three healthcareworkers will face action for the lapse.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC(Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when theNational Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5years was underway, the official said.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal said12 children below 5 years of age were given two drops ofsanitiser in place of polio drops.

Subsequently, one of the children complained ofvomiting and uneasiness, he said.

All the children who were given sanitiser drops wereadministered polio drops and admitted to the GovernmentMedical College in Yavatmal, Panchal said.

Their condition is stable and they are underobservation, Panchal said.

He said as per preliminary information, threehealthcare workers - a doctor, anganwadi sevika and an ASHAvolunteer - were present at the PHC at the time of theincident.

''An inquiry is underway and orders will be issued tosuspend all the three healthcare workers,'' Panchal said.

Meanwhile, another official said the incident came tolight when the village sarpanch checked the drops and foundthem to be hand sanitiser and not polio doses.

After the incident, parents in the area are under fearand have demanded action against the persons responsible forthe shocking lapse, he said.

Yavatmal Collector M D Singh visited the hospital andenquired about the condition of the children, the officialsaid.

The incident took place on the Polio NationalImmunisation Day, which is observed onJanuary 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly weapons are made.Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manches...

UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak. Britain, with t...

Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmars military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power they seized in a coup.A Biden statement condemned the milit...

Biden to talk COVID-19 relief with Senate Republicans in bipartisan attempt

President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Repub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021