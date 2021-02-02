Maha kids given sanitiser drops instead of polio dose stable: Official

The health condition of 12children, who had been administered hand sanitiser dropsinstead of oral polio vaccine drops in Maharashtra's Yavatmaldistrict, is stable, an official said on Tuesday.

An inquiry has been completed into the incident, whichtook place on Sunday. A report will be submitted to thegovernment and appropriate action will be taken at the state-level, Yavatmal Collector M D Singh told PTI.

The incident took place at Bhanbora Primary HealthCentre in Kapsikopri village on Sunday when the National PulsePolio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years wasunderway, an official official said.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal onMonday said 12 children below 5 years of age were given twodrops of sanitiser in place of polio drops.

Subsequently, one of the children complained ofvomiting and uneasiness, he said.

The affected children were later admitted toa government hospital.

''The children were kept under observation for 48hours. They are ok and will be discharged today,'' said Singh,who visited the hospital on Sunday.

He also said that an inquiry has been completed intothe incident.

''The employees concerned report to the Zilla ParishadCEO. Action is likely to be taken against two medical officersand three contractual employees. The action will be taken atthe state-level,'' he said.

The incident came to light when the village sarpanchchecked the drops and found them to be hand sanitiser and notpolio doses, an official said on Monday.

After the incident, parents in the area are under fearand have demanded action against those responsible for theshocking lapse, he said.

