Left Menu

Maha kids given sanitiser drops instead of polio dose stable: Official

A report will be submitted to thegovernment and appropriate action will be taken at the state-level, Yavatmal Collector M D Singh told PTI.The incident took place at Bhanbora Primary HealthCentre in Kapsikopri village on Sunday when the National PulsePolio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years wasunderway, an official official said.Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal onMonday said 12 children below 5 years of age were given twodrops of sanitiser in place of polio drops.Subsequently, one of the children complained ofvomiting and uneasiness, he said.The affected children were later admitted toa government hospital.The children were kept under observation for 48hours.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:00 IST
Maha kids given sanitiser drops instead of polio dose stable: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The health condition of 12children, who had been administered hand sanitiser dropsinstead of oral polio vaccine drops in Maharashtra's Yavatmaldistrict, is stable, an official said on Tuesday.

An inquiry has been completed into the incident, whichtook place on Sunday. A report will be submitted to thegovernment and appropriate action will be taken at the state-level, Yavatmal Collector M D Singh told PTI.

The incident took place at Bhanbora Primary HealthCentre in Kapsikopri village on Sunday when the National PulsePolio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years wasunderway, an official official said.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal onMonday said 12 children below 5 years of age were given twodrops of sanitiser in place of polio drops.

Subsequently, one of the children complained ofvomiting and uneasiness, he said.

The affected children were later admitted toa government hospital.

''The children were kept under observation for 48hours. They are ok and will be discharged today,'' said Singh,who visited the hospital on Sunday.

He also said that an inquiry has been completed intothe incident.

''The employees concerned report to the Zilla ParishadCEO. Action is likely to be taken against two medical officersand three contractual employees. The action will be taken atthe state-level,'' he said.

The incident came to light when the village sarpanchchecked the drops and found them to be hand sanitiser and notpolio doses, an official said on Monday.

After the incident, parents in the area are under fearand have demanded action against those responsible for theshocking lapse, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan orders man acquitted of Pearl murder off death row

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government safe house. Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has...

TVS Motor Company launches new technology platform -- TVS intelliGO

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced a new platform TVS intelliGO, a stop-and-go technology that switches off the engine during idling and long transient stops.The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-...

Jennifer Lopez to lead action movie 'The Mother' at Netflix

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will be headlining the upcoming action feature The Mother for Netflix.According to Variety, Niki Caro of Mulan fame is in negotiations to direct the movie about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to prot...

Drugs probe: Maha ATS arrests Dawood's aide Chinku Pathan

The Maharashtra Anti-TerrorismSquad has arrested drug-peddler Parvez Khan alias ChinkuPathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don DawoodIbrahim, in connection with a drugs case being probed by theATS, an official said on Tuesday.Pathan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021