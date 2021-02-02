Left Menu

C'garh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams

PTI | Durg | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:23 IST
C'garh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams

An 11-year-old boy from Durgdistrict of Chhattisgarh has been permitted to appear for theClass 10 board examination for the ongoing academic session,an official said on Tuesday.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)has granted Livjot Singh Arora, a Class 5 student, permissionto appear for the exam based on his intelligence quotient (IQ)test report, the official from the state public relationsdepartment said.

''This is probably the first case in the state, where achild below the age of 12 has been given an opportunity to sitfor the Class 10 board examination,'' the official said.

As per an official release, Livjot had submitted anapplication to the CGBSE that he wanted to appear for theClass 10 board exam for session 2020-21.

The boy had to undergo an IQ test at Durg districthospital, which revealed that his IQ was equal to that of a16-year-old boy, it was stated.

An IQ is a score derived from a set of standardisedtests designed to assess human intelligence.

Livjot's exam results and IQ reports were presentedbefore the Board's Exam and Result Committee, which afterdeliberations has allowed him to appear for the Class 10 boardexam, the statement said.

The boy's father Gurwindar Singh Arora said his son, astudent at Milestone School Bhilai, had already startedpreparing for the exam and was extremely excited after gettingthe approval.

''Livjot was talented right from the start. When he wasin Class 3, we found that he could solve complicated mathsproblems within seconds. Later, we saw news reports of youngchildren being allowed to appear for board exams, and westarted preparing him without putting any pressure on him,'' hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Border checks stopped at N Ireland ports after threats

Politicians in Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union on Tuesday condemned threats against border staff that prompted authorities to suspend post-Brexit checks on animal products.The Northern Ireland government said it had stopped...

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff CAS Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The Conclave will be a unique one where the Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize t...

Vietnam confirms latest virus outbreak is more contagious UK variant

Vietnams health minister said on Tuesday a newly detected coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 301 people and spread to 10 provinces and cities, is caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus. The new variant is spr...

UK's Gove: Serious problems with N. Ireland trade, grace period must be extended

British Minister Michael Gove said there were serious problems with the post-Brexit arrangements for trade with Northern Ireland and called for an extension of the grace periods currently relaxing some rules.In the short term there are a nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021