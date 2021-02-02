C'garh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams

An 11-year-old boy from Durgdistrict of Chhattisgarh has been permitted to appear for theClass 10 board examination for the ongoing academic session,an official said on Tuesday.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)has granted Livjot Singh Arora, a Class 5 student, permissionto appear for the exam based on his intelligence quotient (IQ)test report, the official from the state public relationsdepartment said.

''This is probably the first case in the state, where achild below the age of 12 has been given an opportunity to sitfor the Class 10 board examination,'' the official said.

As per an official release, Livjot had submitted anapplication to the CGBSE that he wanted to appear for theClass 10 board exam for session 2020-21.

The boy had to undergo an IQ test at Durg districthospital, which revealed that his IQ was equal to that of a16-year-old boy, it was stated.

An IQ is a score derived from a set of standardisedtests designed to assess human intelligence.

Livjot's exam results and IQ reports were presentedbefore the Board's Exam and Result Committee, which afterdeliberations has allowed him to appear for the Class 10 boardexam, the statement said.

The boy's father Gurwindar Singh Arora said his son, astudent at Milestone School Bhilai, had already startedpreparing for the exam and was extremely excited after gettingthe approval.

''Livjot was talented right from the start. When he wasin Class 3, we found that he could solve complicated mathsproblems within seconds. Later, we saw news reports of youngchildren being allowed to appear for board exams, and westarted preparing him without putting any pressure on him,'' hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)