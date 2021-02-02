Proposal for revision of OBC creamy layer income criteria under consideration: Govt

A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the creamy layer amongst other backward classes (OBCs) is under consideration of the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said the proposal was made after due consultation with the National Commission for the Backward Classes.

''A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the creamy layer amongst OBCs is under consideration of the government,'' he said.

Responding to another question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said a committee was constituted to make in-depth analysis of the reasons for non-filling up of reserved vacancies/less employability of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in government sector and suggest remedial measures.

Some of the reasons for non-filling of seats include unavailability of adequately qualified candidates for Group A and Group B posts and technical and scientific posts, need of special attention for people with disabilities and low utilisation of funds for the benefit of persons with disabilities under various poverty alleviation schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)