Man who attacked bank employee inside ATM kiosk gets 12-year prison term

A court here on Tuesdaysentenced a man who had brutally assaulted a bank employeeinside an ATM kiosk with a machete in 2013 sending a shockwaveacross the country to 12 years of imprisonment.

The 64th City civil court awarded Madhukar Reddy 10years rigorous imprisonment and two years simple imprisonmentbesides a fine of Rs 10,000.

The sentences would run concurrently, the court said.

Jyothi Uday had gone to an ATM kiosk on the morningNovember 19 in 2013 in the city when Reddy who was waitingwith a machete entered there.

He closed the shutter of the kiosk and made amurderous assault on Jyothi.

He took away the cash and debit card and fled.

Jyothi survived the attack miraculously afterundergoing a major surgery.

The accused was later arrested in February 2017 fromMadanapalle in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh during theroutine arrest of suspicious people.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)