U'khand officials asked to complete vaccination of healthcare workers this week

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Officials in Uttarakhand were asked on Tuesday to complete vaccination of healthcare workers this week so that inoculation of frontline workers could be taken up next week.

Issuing instructions to Health Department officials while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the exercise, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, all officials and employees to be deployed for the event have to be vaccinated before it begins.

Additional vaccine doses for personnel to be put on Kumbh duty have been arranged, he said, asking the Haridwar district administration to make special arrangements for their vaccination.

The SOP for Kumbh has asked the state government to ensure that healthcare workers and other frontline workers engaged in medical and public health operations during the event are vaccinated on priority.

Only vaccinated healthcare and other frontline workers should be deputed for Kumbh Mela duties, it said.

Meanwhile, a report from Haridwar said the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Sujit Kumar Singh, held a meeting with Kumbh Mela official Deepak Rawat and District Magistrate C Ravishankar to take stock of preparations on the healthcare front in view of the event.

He discussed in detail with the officials the total mela area, main bathing days, number of devotees expected on a normal day and on bathing days, number of labs, hospital beds, ICUs and ventilators.

Vaccine of healthcare workers is already underway and that of frontline workers will also begin soon, Ravishankar said. PTI ALMHMB

