Left Menu

ISFC ropes in Hari Padmanabhan as Independent Director

Indian School Finance Company ISFC on Wednesday said it has roped in IT veteran Hari Padmanabhan as its Independent Director. We are glad to have a thought leader like him on board and are confident that his valuable inputs will add to the quality of our technological interventions in finance, ISFC Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Wirkhare added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:38 IST
ISFC ropes in Hari Padmanabhan as Independent Director

Indian School Finance Company (ISFC) on Wednesday said it has roped in IT veteran Hari Padmanabhan as its Independent Director. Padmanabhan will add considerable thrust to ISFC's ongoing digital transformation efforts with his proficiency in building and mentoring ground-breaking tech-driven ventures, the company said in a statement.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Kolkata, Padmanabhan had pioneered software product development in the Middle East by founding INSYST in 1986 and TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Dubai in 2003.

"Padmanabhan is a known industry name who has been a growth hacker for several global corporations. Today, the lines between finance and technology continue to fade faster than we can think. ''We are glad to have a thought leader like him on board and are confident that his valuable inputs will add to the quality of our technological interventions in finance," ISFC Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Wirkhare added. ISFC is an education sector lender that caters to K-12 schools, vocational training centres, coaching institutes, and teachers (via personal loans) alongside others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISFC ropes in Hari Padmanabhan as Independent Director

Indian School Finance Company ISFC on Wednesday said it has roped in IT veteran Hari Padmanabhan as its Independent Director. Padmanabhan will add considerable thrust to ISFCs ongoing digital transformation efforts with his proficiency in b...

BRIEF-Santander Says Is Not Interested Taking Part In Cross-Border M&A In Europe

Chairman Of Spains Santander, Ana Botin SAYS IS NOT INTERESTED TAKING PART IN CROSS-BORDER MA IN EUROPE SAYS SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY CHANGES WOULD BE NEEDED FIRST TO POTENTIALLY CONSIDER CROSS-BORDER MA OPTIONS Source text for Eikon Further ...

Hong Kong should tell banks to ignore US sanctions or leave, says pro-Beijing lawmaker

An outspoken, pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker said on Wednesday that the financial hubs banking regulator should require banks operating in the city to either ignore U.S. sanctions or leave the territory, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Th...

India does not agree with USTR's report on ecommerce tax: Commerce Secy

India does not agree with the United States Trade Representative USTR report that the countrys two per cent equalisation levy on foreign e-commerce firms discriminates against American companies, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021