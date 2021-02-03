ISFC ropes in Hari Padmanabhan as Independent Director

Indian School Finance Company (ISFC) on Wednesday said it has roped in IT veteran Hari Padmanabhan as its Independent Director. Padmanabhan will add considerable thrust to ISFC's ongoing digital transformation efforts with his proficiency in building and mentoring ground-breaking tech-driven ventures, the company said in a statement.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Kolkata, Padmanabhan had pioneered software product development in the Middle East by founding INSYST in 1986 and TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Dubai in 2003.

"Padmanabhan is a known industry name who has been a growth hacker for several global corporations. Today, the lines between finance and technology continue to fade faster than we can think. ''We are glad to have a thought leader like him on board and are confident that his valuable inputs will add to the quality of our technological interventions in finance," ISFC Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Wirkhare added. ISFC is an education sector lender that caters to K-12 schools, vocational training centres, coaching institutes, and teachers (via personal loans) alongside others.

