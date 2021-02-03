Left Menu

Odisha govt announces waiver of hostel fees for ITI students

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:25 IST
Odisha government Wednesdayannounced the waiver of hostel fees of students of state-runITIs for nine months between April to December 2020 during thepandemic period, an official said.

The decision was taken as per the direction of ChiefMinister Naveen Patnaik.

Around 30,000 ITI (Industrial Training Institute)students of the state will be benefitted by the move, theofficial said.

The hostel fee for a student of a government-run itiper month is Rs 125.

Each student will get a waiver of Rs 1125 as they werenot staying at the hostels during the period due to theCOVID-19 situation, the official said.

